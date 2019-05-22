The Blue Jays released Revere from his minor-league contract over the weekend, Kegan Lowe of Baseball America reports.

Revere joined the organization in late April and reported to Triple-A Buffalo, where he played in eight games and hit .286 with one stolen base. The outfielder wasn't likely to earn a callup to Toronto anytime soon and may have asked for his release to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Revere hasn't surfaced in the big leagues since 2017, when he appeared in 109 games for the Angels and slashed .275/.308/.344 across 308 plate appearances.