The Reds signed Leibrandt to a minor-league contract Friday.
Leibrandt, 31, has been in independent ball for the last two seasons after pitching in the Cubs' minor-league system in 2022. He appeared in five games with the Marlins back in 2020, allowing two runs with a 3:7 K:BB over nine innings.
