Lee signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on June 7 and was assigned to Double-A Chattanooga.

The 27-year-old outfielder had been playing for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball before the Reds elected to bring him back to affiliated ball. Lee previously saw action in the majors with the Marlins in 2018, going 3-for-17 over eight games with the club.