Lee was outrighted to Double-A Jacksonville on Monday.

Lee made his big-league debut in 2018, though he hit just .176/.222/.176 across eight games with the Marlins and spent the majority of the season on the farm (hitting a combined .233/.316/.294 across three levels). With multiple prospects ahead of him on Miami's depth chart, Lee looks to be an organizational depth piece in 2019.

