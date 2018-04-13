Lee was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Lee struggled in his first taste of the majors, going just 3-for-17 (.176) with eight strikeouts. He'll head back to the minors for more seasoning, allowing veteran outfielder J.B. Shuck to head to the big leagues.

