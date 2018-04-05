Lee was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans prior to Thursday's game, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

In a corresponding move, the club placed outfielder Garrett Cooper (wrist) on the 10-day disabled list. Lee initially cracked the Opening Day roster but was optioned to New Orleans on Sunday after appearing in the first two games of the season. Expect him to be utilized as a reserve outfielder.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories