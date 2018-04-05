Marlins' Braxton Lee: Recalled from minors
Lee was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans prior to Thursday's game, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
In a corresponding move, the club placed outfielder Garrett Cooper (wrist) on the 10-day disabled list. Lee initially cracked the Opening Day roster but was optioned to New Orleans on Sunday after appearing in the first two games of the season. Expect him to be utilized as a reserve outfielder.
More News
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...
-
H2H trade chart (top 200)
Looking for help with a trade? How about just a top 200? Scott White ranks that many players...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Podcast: Humidor effects
From Christian Villanueva to Jake Junis to Jack Flaherty we’ll tell you who is worth adding...
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Waivers: Add Junis, but Villanueva?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the top performers from Tuesday night and whether you should...