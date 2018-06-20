Marlins' Braxton Lee: Back at Triple-A after injury
Lee (hamstring) was reinstated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, New Orleans radio broadcaster Tim Grubbs reports.
Lee was shut down for about a month after sustaining the hamstring injury in late April. Prior to rejoining the Triple-A club Tuesday and going 2-for-5 with a pair of runs in New Orleans' 9-8 win over Sacramento, Lee appeared in 11 rehab games between High-A Jupiter and Double-A Jacksonville, so it appears he has been reasonably healthy for quite some time. The 24-year-old will likely get another cup of coffee with the big club at some point later this season, but it may take an injury or two for him to see consistent starts in the Miami outfield.
