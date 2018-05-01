Lee hasn't played in Triple-A New Orleans' last two games due to a hamstring injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

New Orleans has thus far resisted moving Lee to the 7-day disabled list, though that could change if the outfielder fails to demonstrate meaningful progress in the next day or two. Lee, who appeared in eight games with the big club earlier this season, is hitting .186/.265/.186 at New Orleans.