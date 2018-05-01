Marlins' Braxton Lee: Nursing hamstring injury
Lee hasn't played in Triple-A New Orleans' last two games due to a hamstring injury, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
New Orleans has thus far resisted moving Lee to the 7-day disabled list, though that could change if the outfielder fails to demonstrate meaningful progress in the next day or two. Lee, who appeared in eight games with the big club earlier this season, is hitting .186/.265/.186 at New Orleans.
More News
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...