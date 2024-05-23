The Reds designated Thompson for assignment Thursday.

Since the end of the 2023 season, Thompson has now been DFA'd on four occasions; twice by the Reds, and one apiece by the Yankees and Twins. Thompson won a spot on the Reds' Opening Day roster and hit .111 over 18 at-bats in 17 games before he was sent to Double-A Chattanooga on May 7. The 25-year-old outfielder had posted a .557 OPS in nine games since reporting to Chattanooga and was deemed expendable from the 40-man roster with the Reds opting to clear a spot for right-hander Brett Kennedy, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Louisville.