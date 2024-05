Thompson cleared waivers Saturday and was sent outright to Double-A Chattanooga, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Thompson was pushed off the 40-man roster Thursday but will remain within the Reds organization after going unclaimed off waivers. He is slashing .200/.243/.314/ across 37 plate appearances since being sent down to Double-A and could reach Triple-A if his hitting improves, though a return to the big leagues seems unlikely at the moment.