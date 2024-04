Thompson started in center field and went 1-for-4 with a double in Monday's 10-8 win over the Brewers.

Originally held out of the starting nine, Thompson was a late addition as part of a shuffle following Jonathan India's leg injury suffered during pregame warmups. It was the second consecutive start for Thompson, who is 2-for-8 with four steals over eight games. He's mostly been used as a pinch runner.