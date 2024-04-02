Thompson entered as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored a run in Monday's 6-3 extra-inning win over the Phillies.

Thompson pinch ran for Luke Maille as the designated runner to start the 10th inning and immediately stole third base before trotting home on Spencer Steer's grand slam. It was the third consecutive game in which Thompson entered as a pinch runner and stole a base. A role as a pinch runner suits the speedy Thompson, who has a .286 on-base percentage during his time in the majors. It appears this will be his job for as long as TJ Friedl (wrist) remains sidelined.