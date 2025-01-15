Thompson has enrolled at South Alabama and will join their football team as a walk-on, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports.

Thompson was an all-state quarterback in Alabama before being taken by the Rangers in the first round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft. The 26-year-old has slashed .232/.273/.295 over parts of three major-league seasons. It's not clear whether Thompson has completely closed the door on baseball if football doesn't work out, but he would certainly appear to be a long shot to ever wear a big-league uniform again.