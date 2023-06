Collier is hitting .230 with a .336 OBP, four home runs and three steals in 37 games for Single-A Daytona.

Collier, who doesn't turn 19 until November, is the fourth-youngest qualified hitter at Single-A. He hasn't put up gaudy numbers, but it's impressive that he has been better than league average (107 wRC+) while keeping the strikeouts in check (22.1 K%) in his full-season debut.