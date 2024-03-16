Collier went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's Spring Breakout game against the Rangers.

Collier showed opposite field power in taking a fastball out to left field, then struck out twice on fastballs in his next two plate appearances. Keith Law of The Athletic said the 2022 first-round pick has gotten thick around the middle, and it could be impacting Collier's defense at third; he was slow on a grounder then rushed a throw and pulled the first baseman off the bag. Collier has appeared in two Cactus League games, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.