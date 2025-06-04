High-A Dayton activated Collier (thumb) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Collier was not in the lineup for Dayton's 5-4 loss to Lansing on Tuesday, but he appears to be healthy again after suffering a torn UCL in his left thumb during spring training and requiring surgery. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on May 19, playing in 10 games and accumulating 42 plate appearances. Though he'll remain with Dayton for the time being, MLB.com relays that Collier is expected to move up to Double-A Chattanooga in short order.