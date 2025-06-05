Collier started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double for High-A Dayton on Wednesday.

Collier, who was activated off the 60-day injured list Tuesday, made his season debut Wednesday. His stay with the Dragons is expected to a brief one, per the High-A Dayton website. Collier will soon move on to Double-A Chattanooga, where he had been expected to open the season prior to the thumb injury that landed him on the IL.