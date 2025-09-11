Collier is slashing .342/.435/.430 with one home run, four doubles, a 14.1 percent walk rate and an 18.5 percent strikeout rate in his last 21 games for Double-A Chattanooga.

Collier, who underwent left thumb surgery in mid-March, was activated June 3 for High-A Dayton and then quickly promoted to Chattanooga, as he had already mastered High-A to close 2024. The thumb issue appears to have sapped Collier's power this season, as he hit 20 homers in 119 games last year and has three homers in 92 games this year, with just one of those coming in 71 games at Double-A. Given that Collier's plate skills have improved as the season has gone on, and that he has shown plus raw power as a teenager in the past, he's a worthwhile buy-low target this offseason. The lefty-hitting first baseman should split his age-21 season between Double-A and Triple-A.