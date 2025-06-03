Collier (thumb) is batting .394/.524/.636 over 42 plate appearances across 10 rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Collier began the assignment May 19 and will eventually return to action for High-A Dayton after having spent all season on the injured list while recovering from left thumb surgery. He's played mostly at first base (seven games) during his rehab assignment, with one start coming at third base and two at designated hitter. Collier spent most of his first three seasons of professional ball at third base, but the organization may be preparing him to move across the diamond in 2025.