Collier is batting .297/.337/.582 with a league-high seven home runs and 25 RBI for High-A Dayton of the Midwest League.

Collier is off to a promising start in 2024, unlike his introduction to affiliated ball last year. He hit just .218/.318/.328 with four home runs in 78 games through last July before hitting .311/.418/.420 with a pair of homers over the final 34 games for Low-A Daytona. Collier launched his seventh home run in his 19th game for the Dragons on April 28, beating the six he had over 111 games last season. The 19-year-old is pushing 6-foot-3 and is beyond the listed 210 pounds, so he may have to work on his conditioning to stay at third base.