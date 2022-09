Collier hit .370/.514/.630 with two homers in 35 plate appearances for the Reds' Arizona Complex League team, with their season ending last week, C.Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Collier, the Reds' first-round draft pick in the 2022 draft, had a reputation for a good batting eye and followed that up in his professional debut by having more walks than strikeouts. It'll be interesting to see how aggressive the Reds are with his placement next spring.