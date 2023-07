Petty has a 1.53 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 35.1 innings so far High-A Dayton, with 39 strikeouts over that stretch. He hasn't exceeded four innings in a start yet this season, by design, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The Reds acquired Petty in the Sonny Gray trade before the start of the 2022 season. His name might come up in the ensuing weeks before the MLB trade deadline, if they decide to trade for pitching at the big league level.