Petty (elbow) was activated off the injured list and gave up one earned run while striking out three in four innings Wednesday for High-A Dayton.

He missed a little over a month to start the season, but given that it was an elbow injury, it's excellent news that he still has a chance to have a pretty normal age-20 season. Petty was known more for his velocity (touched 100 mph) entering the 2021 draft, but he is now more of a strike thrower who sits in the low-90s with his sinker and misses bats with his slider.