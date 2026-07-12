Reds' Chase Petty: Summoned from Triple-A

The Reds recalled Petty from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Petty will provide the Reds with a fresh arm out of the bullpen heading into Sunday's series finale versus the Cubs. Though the Reds have a temporary opening in the rotation after Nick Lodolo (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, Petty may not be in consideration to replace him after he recently transitioned into a bullpen role at Louisville prior to his call-up. Petty turned in a 6.17 ERA and 1.54 WHIP over 10 starts at Triple-A before tossing a pair of scoreless innings in relief in his last two outings for Louisville.