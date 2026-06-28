Reds' Chase Petty: Earns first career save

Petty earned the save in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Pirates, allowing no hits and one walk in a scoreless ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout.

Petty was called on to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and needed just 12 pitches to collect his first major-league save. The 23-year-old has been strong since being recalled June 10, allowing just one earned run in six outings during that stretch. He owns a 3.72 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 8:2 K across 19.1 innings with the Reds this season, though he likely won't factor into the closer mix once Emilio Pagan (hamstring) returns from his current rehab assignment.