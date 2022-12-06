Robinson signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Robinson appeared in 25 games for the Reds a season ago, struggling to a .136 average with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored. He'll have a shot to make the Opening Day roster during spring camp but will likely need to beat out Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) or Luke Maile to do so.