Robinson signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Robinson appeared in 25 games for the Reds a season ago, struggling to a .136 average with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored. He'll have a shot to make the Opening Day roster during spring camp but will likely need to beat out Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) or Luke Maile to do so.
More News
-
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Outrighted to Louisville•
-
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Two hits including homer in win•
-
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Losing work to Romine•
-
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Remains out of lineup•
-
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Retreats to bench Friday•
-
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Poaching work from Romine•