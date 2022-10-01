site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Remains out of lineup
Robinson isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs.
Robinson has split time behind the dish recently and will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Austin Romine is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
