Phillips allowed four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings for Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday.

Phillips is getting rocked in the International League, logging an 8.29 ERA and 2.08 WHIP with as many walks (28) as strikeouts through eight starts. The right-hander, who made his MLB debut last season when the Reds suffered injuries to starters, pitched credibly during Cactus League action, but Phillips is struggling to throw strikes at Triple-A -- he has a 7.1 BB/9 in 19 career outings for the Bats. It doesn't look he's in a position at this stage to help the parent club if the Reds need a rotation fill-in.