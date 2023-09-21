Phillips is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

After striking out seven and limiting the Twins to two runs on three hits and one walk over seven innings in his most recent start Monday, Phillips looks like he'll stick in the Reds rotation over Ben Lively. With off days Thursday, Monday and next Thursday, the Reds look as though they'll be able to close out the regular season with a streamlined four-man rotation as they aim to chase down a wild-card spot. Assuming Phillips is able to hold his own in the matchup with the Pirates, he would line up for one final start the following weekend in St. Louis.