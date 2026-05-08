Phillips was pressed into action Thursday against the Cubs after Rhett Lowder (shoulder) left in the fourth inning, and proceeded to allow five runs on four hits and a walk in one inning.

It's tempting to give Phillips a little bit of grace given the circumstances of his entry into the game, and because of a mental mistake made by catcher Tyler Stephenson. But this isn't his first recent disaster outing, including one last weekend where he walked all four batters that he faced. For the season he has 21 walks allowed in 20 innings, and thus can't be a serious candidate for saves for the Reds even with Emilio Pagan (hamstring) out.