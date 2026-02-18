Phillips is part of a group competing for the final spots in the Reds' bullpen, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Phillips made the transition from starter to reliever in 2025 following a diagnosis of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS). To treat and manage TOS, the right-hander received Botox injections, which alleviated the symptoms and allowed him to pitch in shorter stints. Hence, the move to the 'pen. He hasn't required the injections yet in 2026, but they are available if need be. Phillips was dominant over the final six weeks of 2025, using a two-pitch mix of four-seamers and sweepers (0.53 ERA, plus-5 Run Value) to post a 1.80 ERA with 28 strikeouts and eight walks over his final 17 appearances (20 innings). Cincinnati upgraded its bullpen during the offseason, but spots are available. Phillips will compete with several others like Sam Moll, Zach Maxwell and Luis Mey for a spot on the Opening Day roster.