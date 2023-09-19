Phillips (1-0) earned his first career win Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over seven innings in a 7-3 win against the Twins. He struck out seven.

Phillips looked strong in his third career start, using 93 pitches to carve up the Twins over seven innings for the win. He struck out five different batters for his seven total punchouts. The only blemishes on his start were two solo shots yielded to Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff. Phillips has thrown to the tune of a 5.74 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB over his first 15.2 innings.