Phillips retired all four batters he faced Friday night against the Brewers, striking out three while picking up his fifth win of the season.

Since getting called back up from Triple-A Louisville, Phillips has posted a 1.45 ERA and 0.64 WHIP, striking out 26 while walking seven over 18.2 innings. Phillips has quietly been one of the success stories for the Reds, converting from starting to relieving while overcoming Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in the neck. Given Phillips's 33.0 K% and 98.3 mph average fastball, his role in the Reds' bullpen in 2026 could be elevated.