Duarte (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined by the elbow injury since mid-April, but he recently completed an eight-game rehab assignment with Louisville and will remain there now that he's been fully cleared. Duarte received his first taste of the majors in April prior to the injury, and he allowed three earned runs over 2.2 frames in three outings.