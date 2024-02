Duarte cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Duarte was designated for assignment by Minnesota last week but will stick around the organization and also attend big-league spring training. The right-hander appeared in 31 games for the Reds last season and had a 3.69 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 23:20 K:BB over 31.2 innings.