Mets' Daniel Duarte: Notches first save

Duarte earned the save in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Guardians, working around a walk in a scoreless inning.

After the Mets took the lead in the top of the 10th, Duarte was called upon to close out the game in the bottom half. After walking Chase DeLauter with one out, Duarte settled in to record the final two outs, stranding the tying and go-ahead runs on base to earn his second major-league save, his first since 2023. Duarte has been sharp out of the bullpen in his brief stint with New York, allowing just two runs on seven hits through his first 14.1 innings. He could find himself in a high-leverage role down the stretch after the Mets traded away Luke Weaver, A.J. Minter, Huascar Brazoban and Brooks Raley ahead of the trade deadline.