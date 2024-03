Durate will travel with the Twins for their opening series at Kansas City and is likely to be added to the active roster with Josh Staumont suffering a knee injury, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Duarte is not on the 40-man roster, so the Twins will need to make a move to add him to the active roster. Duarte has had a good spring with a 2.92 ERA and a 12:0 K:BB ratio in 12.1 innings. He'd likely be used in low leverage situations initially.