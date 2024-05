Duarte underwent UCL revision surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It was known that Duarte was going to have an operation on his elbow, but the specific type of procedure hadn't been revealed until now. A normal timeline for return for this type of surgery is 14-to-16 months, so Duarte probably won't make it back until the second half of next season, in all likelihood.