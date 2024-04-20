Duarte will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on May 8, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Duarte initially landed on the IL due to a triceps strain, but it now appears the primary issue lies in his right elbow. It's unclear whether or not the 27-year-old's procedure will be a Tommy John surgery or some other operation, but it will put an early end to his 2024 campaign nonetheless. He allowed one earned run and struck out three batters through four innings across two appearances.