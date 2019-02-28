Reds' Derek Dietrich: Part of Wednesday's hit parade
Dietrich went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's spring training romp over the White Sox.
Dietrich showed off a little of his versatility in the game, starting at second base. If Nick Senzel makes the Opening Day roster, it's going to be tight for Dietrich to also make the team, especially if the Reds stick to their stated intention of carrying 13 pitchers. That intention might waiver early, though the Reds have just one off-day immediately after Opening Day, followed by games on eight consecutive days.
