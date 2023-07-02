The Reds optioned Salazar to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Salazar tossed two innings and 36 pitches out of the bullpen in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Padres and likely wasn't going to be available for at least a couple days, so the Reds elected to deactivate him in favor of a fresh arm in Derek Law (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. During his most recent stay in the big leagues, Salazar worked three innings between two appearances and was charged with five earned runs while allowing nine baserunners.

More News