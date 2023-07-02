The Reds optioned Salazar to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.

Salazar tossed two innings and 36 pitches out of the bullpen in Saturday's 12-5 loss to the Padres and likely wasn't going to be available for at least a couple days, so the Reds elected to deactivate him in favor of a fresh arm in Derek Law (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. During his most recent stay in the big leagues, Salazar worked three innings between two appearances and was charged with five earned runs while allowing nine baserunners.