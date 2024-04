De La Cruz went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Phillies.

De La Cruz has been on a tear, going 7-for-18 with three homers and six steals in his last seven games. The 22-year-old shortstop has looked like a budding star over the first month of the season, slashing .295/.402/.641 with seven homers, 22 runs scored, 17 RBI with a league-leading 12 stolen bases through 23 games.