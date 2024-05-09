De La Cruz went 0-for-4 with two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

After reaching base on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning, De La Cruz promptly stole second and third base, but the Reds couldn't bring him home. The 22-year-old phenom is up to 21 steals on the season, tops in the majors by a healthy margin -- second place is a three-way at 14 between Ronald Acuna, Brice Turang and Jose Caballero. De La Cruz has gone 0-for-15 over the last four games, but he still sports a .254/.356/.516 slash line on the season with eight homers, 19 RBI and 27 runs in 36 contests.