De La Cruz went 4-for-4 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored and four stolen bases in Thursday's win over the Dodgers while also drawing a walk.

De La Cruz was a force to be reckoned with Thursday, reaching base five times and swiping at least one bag following each of his first three plate appearances. Those steals would lead to him scoring three runs in the contest, marking the third time this season in which he's accomplished that feat. It also marked the star shortstop's first four-hit game on the campaign and his third game with three or more hits. De La Cruz now has a whopping 30 stolen bases on the season following his first four-steal performance, sitting 13 ahead of the next closest player (Jose Caballero).