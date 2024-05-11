De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

De La Cruz stole a base after each of his hits, no doubt taking advantage of the Giants starting their fourth-string catcher, Jakson Reetz, in this contest. This was De La Cruz's third straight game with multiple steals, and he's achieved that seven times this season. The speedy infielder is up to 25 thefts on 29 attempts in 2024 while maintaining a .271/.370/.519 slash line through 38 games. He's added eight home runs, 20 RBI, 28 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple while serving as the Reds' No. 2 hitter.