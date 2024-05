De La Cruz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Arizona.

For the first time all season, De La Cruz will exit the starting nine for what looks to be a routine maintenance day before the Reds continue their road trip Thursday in Los Angeles. Santiago Espinal will step in at shortstop in place of De La Cruz, who has slowed down a bit at the plate of late with two hits and six strikeouts in 14 at-bats over his last three games.