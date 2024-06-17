De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with solo home run, a triple, three runs scored, a steal and two walks in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

De La Cruz stuffed the stat sheet with a terrific performance Sunday, headlined by his solo homer in the eighth inning. He's up to 12 long balls with 36 steals this season. He went six straight games without a stolen base to begin the month but now has four over his last eight appearances. De La Cruz is slashing .235/.334/.438 with 47 runs scored and 25 extra-base hits through 71 games this season.