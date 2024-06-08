De La Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

The 22-year-old also struck out twice, and his 31.7 percent strikeout rate on the season has caught up with him -- De La Cruz is slashing .205/.286/.318 since the beginning of May with only three homers in 34 games. He continues to do damage when he is able to get on base however, and De La Cruz's 33 steals on the season leads the league by a healthy margin, as the Brewers' Brice Turang sits in second place with 22.