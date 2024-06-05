De La Cruz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

De La Cruz snapped a 21-game homer drought with his third-inning blast, which was his 10th long ball of the year. During the power outage, he hit just .169 with four doubles, though he still managed to pick up seven stolen bases. The speedy infielder's slump has dropped his season slash line to .233/.329/.426 with 26 RBI and 39 runs scored over 61 contests, but he also leads the majors by a wide margin with 32 steals.