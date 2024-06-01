De La Cruz went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Fridays 5-4 win over the Cubs.
De La Cruz's MLB-leading 32nd steal had no impact on the game, but the shortstop's cannon arm did. His 93.3 mph relay gunned down the potential tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning to preserve Cincinnati's win.
